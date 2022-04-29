Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.