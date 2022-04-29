Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.55.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
