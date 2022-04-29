Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of SPOT stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.66. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
