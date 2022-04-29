SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 65.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

