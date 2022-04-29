SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 65.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.