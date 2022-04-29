Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.05 on Friday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 711,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stagwell by 2,973.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 1,055,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stagwell by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

