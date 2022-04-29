Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,596. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Stericycle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

