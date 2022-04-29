Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.69 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

