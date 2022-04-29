Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.69 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

