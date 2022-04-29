Stifel Nicolaus Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Accolade by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Accolade by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.