STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,451,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

