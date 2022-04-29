STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

