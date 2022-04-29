Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.86 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.