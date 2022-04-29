Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

