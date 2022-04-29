StockNews.com Downgrades Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ:NBN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
