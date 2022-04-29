StockNews.com Downgrades Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

