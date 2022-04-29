StockNews.com Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

PINC stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 14.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Premier by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 138.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

