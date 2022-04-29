StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.