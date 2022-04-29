StockNews.com Upgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Buy

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ARAY stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 173,866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Accuray by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 163,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

