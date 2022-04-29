StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Buy

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

