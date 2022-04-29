StockNews.com Upgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Buy

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 504.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.