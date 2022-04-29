Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

STRA opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.