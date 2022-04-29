Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 112,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,922. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

