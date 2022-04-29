Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.
NYSE:SYK opened at $252.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.
Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
