SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $224.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.65 million. SunOpta reported sales of $207.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $898.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

STKL stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.90. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

