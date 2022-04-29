Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,861. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.
In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SRDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Surmodics (Get Rating)
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
