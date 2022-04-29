SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 9,998.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.28 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 1,179.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 402,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

