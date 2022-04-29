Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $58.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

