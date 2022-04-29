Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $58.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
