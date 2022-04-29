SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureTech Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.17). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($9.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

