SVB Leerink Downgrades Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Market Perform

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accolade by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

