SVB Leerink Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

BPMC opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

