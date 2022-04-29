SVB Leerink Weighs in on Opthea Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opthea in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OPT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

