Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.33.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

