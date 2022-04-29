Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
