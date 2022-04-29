Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.
Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54.
About Symrise (Get Rating)
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symrise (SYIEY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.