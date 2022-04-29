Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.