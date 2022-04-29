Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.