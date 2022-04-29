Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.
Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
