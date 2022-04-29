Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.