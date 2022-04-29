T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.73. 16,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,489,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

