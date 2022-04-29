Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNI opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in Europe.

