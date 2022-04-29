Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 51.4% in April

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.60 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

