Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

TSE:TKO remained flat at $C$2.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,467. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

