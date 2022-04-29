Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.