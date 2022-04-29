Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.20. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

