Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TWODY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5422 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

