TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.