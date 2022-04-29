TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

