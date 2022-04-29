Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
