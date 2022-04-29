TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 377.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 314.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 1,345,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

