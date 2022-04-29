Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $67.54 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $113.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

