Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 273.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

