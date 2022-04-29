Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

TECK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

