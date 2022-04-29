Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.