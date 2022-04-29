Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.
TECK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 672.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.
