Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.05.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.76. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.