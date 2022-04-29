Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.05.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

